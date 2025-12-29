Russia focuses on Odesa to undermine Ukraine’s economy and Black Sea access

Наслідки обстрілу Одеси. Фото: inkorr.com

Russia’s intensified strikes on southern Ukraine are driven by economic and psychological objectives, with Odesa playing a central role in Moscow’s strategy, according to former CIA officer Ralph Goff. He says attacks on the port city are meant to disrupt Ukraine’s war effort and project a sense of Russian control in the Black Sea.

Ralph Goff shared his assessment in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

Odesa as a pressure point

"Odesa is a key target mostly on the economic side," Goff said. "On my last visit, we could see a line of cargo ships on the horizon in the Black Sea — carrying Ukrainian grain out and bringing in much-needed supplies. That’s a vital port."

According to him, shutting down or degrading the port’s operations would have a direct impact on Ukraine’s ability to sustain the war.

Goff added that strikes on Odesa also serve a psychological purpose, particularly after Russia’s setbacks at sea.

"The Black Sea Fleet has been pushed almost out of the Black Sea. Being able to strike that far across the Black Sea gives the Russians a psychological feeling that they’re still controlling it."

He also added that some analysts believe Moscow’s ambitions may go beyond economic pressure.

"There are concerns that Russia isn’t just trying to remove Odesa as an economically important site," Goff said. "There are theories that they may even have designs on recapturing it, cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea entirely."

