A Russian FPV drone attacked a Latvian LSM film crew in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a film crew from the Latvian public broadcaster LSM. The journalists were en route to the location of a Ukrainian unit.

LSM reports.

Russia's attack on Latvian journalists

Journalist Odita Krenberga and cameraman Aigars Kovalevskis were traveling with a Ukrainian soldier named Alexander, who is fighting for Ukraine in the Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces. They were on their way to film a story about a Latvian volunteer with the call sign "NATO."

Near a section of the road where traffic usually slows down, a Russian FPV drone detonated near the vehicle. The debris damaged the rear of the vehicle and shattered the glass, but no one was hurt. The driver noticed the danger in time and sped up.

The Latvian public broadcaster responds

LSM emphasizes that its journalists understand the risks of working on the front lines. However, their presence allows them to document the reality of war and combat disinformation.

"We highly value the work and courage of our journalists. In this situation, independent journalism serves as an important counterbalance to false and manipulative reports," commented LSM's chief editor, Anita Brauna.

