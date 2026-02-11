Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Lavrov says that the Kremlin had not seen the 20-point peace plan

Lavrov says that the Kremlin had not seen the 20-point peace plan

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 February 2026 11:02
Lavrov says that Russia had not received the 20-point peace plan
Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian media

The Kremlin reportedly did not receive a document containing 20 points on how to end the war against Ukraine. The relevant proposals did not come through official diplomatic channels or informally.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made this statement, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Lavrov accused Europe of trying to disrupt the ceasefire 

He also claimed that after the Alaska summit, the parties could quickly agree on a settlement. Lavrov claims that Russia and the United States supposedly achieved a balance of interests during the meeting in Anchorage. However, he claims that European countries are currently blocking this process.

"Russia is ready for compromises, but they cannot concern key principles, on which the life of the state and millions of people depend," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Russia's strategic goals in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged.

Lavrov commented on the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, stating that public comments around this process could either complicate the dialogue or serve as an attempt to evade responsibility.

USA negotiations Ukraine sergei lavrov russia peace plan peace negotiations
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
