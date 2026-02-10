Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia kills mother and her young daughter in Sloviansk

Russia kills mother and her young daughter in Sloviansk

Publication time 10 February 2026 12:54
Russia attacked Sloviansk — a mother and her young daughter were killed
Windows blown out in a house due to the Russian shelling. Photo: Telegram/Vadym Filashkin

The Russians dropped bombs on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region causing casualties and injuries as a result to the local residents.

On Tuesday, February 10, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Military Administration, reports.

The consequences of the Russian shelling of Sloviansk

"Two people were killed, and seven were injured in today's air bomb attacks on Sloviansk," Filashkin reported.

He added that a mother and child were among the deceased. The girl was only 11 years old. Among the injured is a seven-year-old child.

"All responsible services are responding to this attack. We are determining the exact number of casualties and the extent of property damage," added the head of the regional military administration.

Russian shelling of Sloviansk February 10
The fire caused by shelling. Photo: Telegram/Vadym Filashkin

He emphasized that the Russians are committing new war crimes every day in Donetsk. The occupiers are attacking cities, people's homes, and children.

"This terrorism cannot be justified. The world must recognize this and call things as they are," wrote Filashkin.

Russian shelling of Sloviansk February 10
The aftermath of the shelling of Sloviansk. Photo: Telegram/Vadym Filashkin

russians Donetsk region shelling attack
Olha Antonovska - editor
Author
Olha Antonovska
