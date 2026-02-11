Russia doesn't stop — Zelensky reacts to nighttime attacks

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, February 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the latest Russian attacks. In particular, Russian forces killed a man and three children in the Kharkiv region. The president emphasized that the Russian army is not preparing to stop.

Zelensky shared this information on X, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Zelensky responded to the new Russian attacks

"Yesterday, the Russians struck a private house in Kharkiv with a drone. They killed three young children. Their father was also killed. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The mother was hospitalized – the woman is pregnant and suffered burns," Zelensky wrote.

Children's toy under rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescuers at the site of the Russian strike in kharkiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Additionally, this morning, the occupiers attacked a hospital in Zaporizhzhia with a drone. Last night, a drone attack in Sumy region injured six people, including children, and killed one person.

Early this morning, the occupiers attacked a railway depot in Konotop, damaging a firefighting train.

The enemy also attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava. Since yesterday evening, 129 attack drones have been launched.

Zelensky emphasized that every Russian attack erodes trust in diplomatic efforts to end the war. According to him, this proves once again that pressuring Russia and providing Ukraine with clear security guarantees is the only way to stop the killings.

Rescue unit in Kharkiv region: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"As long as pressure on the aggressor is insufficient and as long as security for us – for Ukraine – is not guaranteed, nothing else works. The Russian army is not preparing to stop; they are preparing to continue fighting. And the only thing that really works to protect life is our strength, which means support and strengthening of Ukraine must continue," the head of state noted.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv region on February 11. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader said air defense, support packages, and holding Russia accountable are essential for protecting lives.

"Security is essential for peace. I thank everyone who is acting this way and truly helping Ukraine," Zelensky added.

