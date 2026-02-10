Trump set to speak on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The speech is scheduled for February 24, 2026.

Novyny.LIVE reports on Tuesday, February 10.

Trump will speak on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine

Therefore, it is expected that Trump will address Congress on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Trump will deliver a State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress.

This annual address provides an opportunity for the president to report on the budget, economy, agenda, achievements, and policy and legislative priorities.

Note that last year, Trump delivered his speech in March. However, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson invited Trump to deliver his speech on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year.

"it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. Since his return to office, Donald Trump has not stopped working for the American people and delivering on his promises. The best is yet to come," Johnson wrote.

Screenshot of the invitation. Photo: Mile Johnson/X

