Territorial issues are main obstacle to Ukraine-Russia ceasefire — Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an interview to Fox News reporters, in which he outlined the issues of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. He noted that there will be a long road ahead, because the most difficult issue will be the issue of the territories occupied by the Russian Federation.

It was reported in an official press release of the U.S. Department of State.

Advertisement

What did Rubio state about territorial issues?

According to the United States Secretary of State, after the visit of Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to Moscow, it became clear that a ceasefire must be part of the negotiation process. Rubio also noted the key importance of territorial issues in the talks.

"The key elements of any end to the war will be territorial issues. There are territories that Russia has seized and controls now, including Crimea and some other areas. Any agreement requires concessions: concessions have to come from both Russia and Ukraine, of course. So it's difficult," Rubio said.

The Secretary of State noted that the Ukrainians have paid a high price in this war, so these concessions are not made easily. Rubio noted that the public of the country would also need to be convinced of them.

Read also:

Trump reportedly plans meetings with Putin and Zelensky — NYT

New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date