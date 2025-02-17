Rubio in Saudi Arabia on February 17 — What is the purpose of the visit?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 17. The American delegation is expected to meet with the Russians to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Rubio in Saudi Arabia

Rubio will meet with Russian officials along with National Security Advisor, Mike Volz, and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Vitkoff.

Reuters writes that the talks will be one of the first face-to-face high-level discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in recent years.

Rubio is also expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia to discuss the resettlement of Palestinian residents of Gaza.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made a statement on the negotiations. According to him, Russia and Ukraine will not get what they want.

