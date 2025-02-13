Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow Neither Russia nor Ukraine will have their way — Pentagon arrow

Neither Russia nor Ukraine will have their way — Pentagon

13 February 2025 18:27
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Russia and Ukraine won't get what they want in talks — Hagseth's statement
The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. Photo: screenshot
Arkadii Pastula - editor

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made a statement on the negotiations. According to him, Russia and Ukraine will not get what they want.

Pete Hegseth said this at a press conference on Thursday, February 13.

What the Pentagon says

"The fact that Ukraine will not return to the borders of 2014 is not a concession to Putin, but a real state of affairs,"  Hegseth said.

At the same time, he noted that no concessions from Russia are needed to start negotiations on ending the war.

"The issue of further assistance to Ukraine, including its possible reduction or expansion, can be included in the settlement negotiations," he emphasized.

Hegseth added that all negotiations on the settlement of the war will be conducted with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, Pete Hegseth, said that in order to achieve peace, the United States would negotiate with both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. He recalled that Trump had spoken to both of them.

Earlier, Carlo Massala said that a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggests that "Russia has won this war"

USA war negotiations Ukraine Pentagon russia Pete Hegseth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement