Russia does not plan to end the war — Zelensky in his address on April 14

Zelensky in his evening address. Photo: screenshot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has been demonstrating its readiness for a full and unconditional ceasefire for more than a month now. According to the head of state, 34 days ago, Ukraine responded positively to the US proposal for a truce, but Russia openly refused to support the peace initiative.

The Ukrainian leader said this during his evening address on Monday, April 14.

Advertisement

Ukraine has been waiting for ceasefire for 34 days

Thirty four days ago, Ukraine responded positively to the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. And for thirty four days now, Russia has been openly refusing to cease fire. Putin remains focused on continuing the war. Russian state propagandists are preparing… pic.twitter.com/nqSlegFOMD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2025

According to Zelensky, the Kremlin is not only not seeking to end hostilities, but is also actively preparing Russian society to believe that diplomacy is allegedly ineffective. Putin, according to the Ukrainian president, is focused solely on prolonging the war.

"There is only one reason for this — in Moscow, they are not afraid. If there is no strong enough pressure on Russia, they will keep doing what they are used to — they will keep waging war," Zelensky emphasized.

The President stressed that Ukraine seeks peace — quick, fair and lasting. Since the first day of the war, he said, Kyiv has been working constructively with all partners in formats that can ensure security and restore stability.

"We are not just ready for peace quickly — Ukraine has never wanted this war, not for a single second. And when the war ends, the world will clearly know: it happened because Russia, the aggressor, was forced into peace," Zelensky said.

He also recalled that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for 11 years, since 2014, and emphasized the importance of ensuring that its end does not drag on for years to come.

In addition, Zelensky added that meetings are scheduled this week regarding a security contingent with the participation of partners that will maintain peace after the war.

Earlier today, it was reported that as a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy on Sunday, April 13, the death toll has risen again. Thus, there are 35 civilians who died as a result of the Russian attack.

Also, Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, called on the American leader to provide Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems. He noted that he had previously been "brainwashed by fake news".