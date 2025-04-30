Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

On Wednesday, April 30, Russia and North Korea officially began construction of a new road bridge over the Tumen River. The bridge will be located near the existing "Friendship Bridge" railway crossing.

This was reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

A new link between Russia and North Korea

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called the bridge part of a broader effort to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries. The road bridge is being constructed alongside the Friendship Bridge, which has connected the two nations by rail since 1959, following the Korean War.

The beginning of the bridge construction. Photo: Russian media

The new bridge will span 850 meters and connect to Russia’s highway system. Mishustin described it as a "significant event" in bilateral relations.

Bridge over the Tyumen River. Photo: planet

The decision to build the bridge was reportedly finalized during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea in 2024. Completion is expected by summer 2026.

"The bridge will allow businesses to boost transportation volumes, reduce logistics costs, and ensure stable deliveries — all contributing to expanded trade and economic cooperation," Mishustin said.

The opening ceremony of the construction. Photo: Russian media

Previously, the Kremlin announced a three-day ceasefire from May 7 to 10 — a move the Institute for the Study of War warned was likely a manipulation to serve Russia’s strategic aims.