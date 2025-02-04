The NSDC reported on shadow finance in Ukraine — the main point of Zelenskyy’s address

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Tuesday, February 4. During the meeting, he heard reports on financial cleanliness in the country.

The Ukrainian leader announced it in his evening video address.

The situation in Ukraine’s economy

"At today’s NSDC meeting, important reports were presented regarding financial transparency in the country. Recently, leadership changes were made in the Tax Service and Financial Monitoring Service," it is said in the statement.

According to Zelenskyy, there are already first results regarding shadow financial schemes worth billions of UAH that have been stopped. He noted that this applies to oligarchs, officials, MPs, and those who used funds to hide money. Currently, law enforcement agencies have the relevant materials.

The President emphasized that investigations should be objective, regardless of the identity of the perpetrators. The National Security and Defense Council also made a decision on sanctions, the details of which will be announced later.

