Trump delegation’s visit to Kyiv — Zelenskyy reveals details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

Ukraine has been in contact with the team of the new President of the United States, Donald Trump. The details of their visit to Kyiv are currently being discussed.

It was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, February 4.

Date of the Trump team’s visit to Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, has been in contact with his American counterparts. They are currently discussing the specific date of the Trump delegation’s visit to Kyiv.

"We already have working dates when the American team will arrive. We are now agreeing on the dates and composition, and we are waiting for the teams. We will work together," the Head of State noted.

As a reminder, the media reported earlier that Donald Trump’s administration plans to initiate contacts with Ukraine and Russia in the near future.

The US also resumed arms supplies to Ukraine after a short pause. Reuters notes that Trump could have changed his mind because it would have had negative consequences for the negotiations.