NATO’s assistance to Ukraine — Rutte made the statement

The Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte. Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina

The Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, stated that the Alliance should distribute funding aid for Ukraine equally among its members. According to him, the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it is at the negotiating table.

Mark Rutte said it in the framework of the Ramstein Contact Group.

Rutte’s statement

Rutte emphasized that the Alliance must do more in terms of supplying Ukraine because the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table.

The Secretary General added that he agrees with Donald Trump that Kyiv’s funding should be leveled — these words are aimed at reassuring the President of the United States, who threatened to withdraw America from the Alliance if other countries do not pay their fair share.

As a reminder, the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format began in Brussels on February 12. The meeting will discuss not only current needs but also long-term solutions.

It is known that this meeting was the first to be led by the UK, while all the previous ones were led by the United States.