Anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp — Zelenskyy arrives in Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Reuters

Today, on January 27, the world commemorates the victims of the Holocaust. On this day in 1945, the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland began. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of these events.

This was announced by the presidential press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Poland

In Poland, the President of Ukraine will take part in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. This camp was the largest Nazi death camp during the Third Reich.

The program of the visit also includes bilateral meetings. In particular, the Head of State will have a conversation with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

As a reminder, today Volodymyr Zelenskyy also honored the memory of Holocaust victims in Kyiv. He said that the memory of such a terrible crime should not weaken.

Earlier, we also talked about how the Holocaust is commemorated around the world and what is known about this tragic page in human history.