Holocaust Remembrance Day — Zelenskyy honored the memory

Commemorating the victims of the Holocaust. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On January 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the victims of the Holocaust. He emphasized that such a crime should never be allowed to happen again and that the memory of it should not be allowed to fade.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement via Telegram.

Holocaust Remembrance Day

"On January 27, the world commemorates the victims of the Holocaust. It was a deliberate attempt by the Nazis to wipe out an entire nation — to kill all its people, to destroy everything that reminded them of Jews. Six million victims," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that such a crime should never happen again, but at the same time he was outraged that the memory of the Holocaust is fading and "the evil that seeks to destroy the lives of entire nations still remains in the world".

"We must all fight for life, remembering that indifference is the fertilizer of evil. We must overcome the hatred that leads to abuse and murder. We must not allow ourselves to be forgotten. And that's everyone's mission — to do everything to prevent evil from winning," the head of state emphasized.

He added that on the eve of this day, together with rabbis, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the team of our state, he honored the memory of all those who were murdered during the Holocaust.

