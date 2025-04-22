Trump's approval rating falls to the record low, according to the Reuters Ipsos poll

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The level of support for President Donald Trump among Americans has fallen to its lowest level since he returned to the White House. According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 42% of respondents approve of Trump's performance. This is down from 43% in early April and significantly lower than the 47% he had on his inauguration day on January 20.

Reuters reported it.

Fewer and fewer people in the US support Trump

The drop in the rating is due to Trump's desire to expand his presidential powers. According to the survey participants, the head of state's actions, such as freezing funding for universities that criticise his policies and attempts to control cultural institutions, raise doubts about his commitment to democratic principles.

In particular, 83 per cent of respondents believe that the president is obliged to comply with federal court rulings. At the same time, 57%, including one-third of Republicans, disagree that the head of state has the right to cut off funding for universities because of his own dissatisfaction with their management. Trump has already blocked more than USD 2 billion in public funds earmarked for Harvard University.

Also, two-thirds of respondents said they considered the president's control over national museums and theatres unacceptable. The reason for the discontent was Trump's recent order to the Smithsonian to remove "inappropriate" ideology from museum exhibits.

Against this backdrop, 59% of respondents, including one-third of Republicans, are convinced that the United States is losing credibility in the international arena.

What do respondents support Trump in the most?

The President retains the greatest support in the area of immigration: 45% of respondents approve of his actions, but 46% disapprove. On other issues, such as inflation, taxes, and the rule of law, Trump is much more criticised.

The attitude towards the possibility of a third presidential term, which Trump has mentioned despite the prohibition in the United States Constitution, is particularly revealing. Three-quarters of respondents oppose such a scenario. Even among Republicans, 53% believe that Trump should not run for a third time.

