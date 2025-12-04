Putin’s daughter refuses Kyiv visit after being asked to act as “air defense”

Putin's daughter Lisa. Photo: still from video

The daughter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Liza, was offered to come to Kyiv and act as air defense. She insisted that she cannot help in any way.

TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko spoke with her.

Putin’s daughter asked to act as air defense

The journalist noted that Putin’s daughter could come to Kyiv and serve as air defense, "better than any Patriot systems." He also suggested she could visit Pokrovsk in Donetsk region to help stop Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"Well, can you even imagine me going there right now?" Liza replied.

Sviatnenko said he was ready to buy her a plane ticket.

"I unfortunately cannot help in any way. I’m very sorry. I feel like I’ve already talked to you long enough. I truly am sorry that all of this is happening. Unfortunately, I’m not responsible for this situation. I’m glad you had the courage to come up to me and talk, but sadly I can’t help you. I wish you a good evening. Goodbye," she added.

