In Paris, a young woman believed to be the daughter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — Liza — was spotted. A Ukrainian journalist managed to speak with her and ask several questions about her father's actions and policies.

The comment from Putin's daughter was obtained by TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko.

Ukrainian journalist speaks with Putin's daughter in Paris

It was previously reported that in Paris lives the daughter of one of Russia's wealthiest women, Svetlana Krivonogikh, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Her name is Liza, though she is also referred to as Luiza.

The young woman bears a strong resemblance to the Kremlin leader. Reportedly, she works at one of Paris's art galleries.

TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko managed to meet Putin's daughter and ask her a few questions.

On Wednesday, December 3, an exhibition opening took place where Luiza was present. At first, she was difficult to see through the fogged‑up gallery windows. However, soon a face appeared in the window that looked strikingly similar to Vladimir Putin.

Around 11 p.m., five gallery employees came outside. Liza was among the last to leave.

When the TSN journalist appeared, her entourage seemed startled. The journalist greeted her, said he was from Ukraine, and explained he had a few questions for Liza.

During the brief conversation, which took place while walking, Putin's daughter immediately stated that she had not given permission to be filmed.

In response, the journalist reminded Luiza of the situation in Kyiv, where at that moment there was no electricity and air raid sirens were sounding, stressing that Ukrainians had not given their consent to Russian strikes either. After this, a short exchange took place between the correspondent and Putin's daughter.

"You know, right now Kyiv is having no power. And at this very moment, an air raid siren is sounding. We didn't give our permission for this either," the journalist said.

The following dialogue then occurred:

— How do you feel about your father' policies? Do you support him?

— What do I have to do with this?

— Do you support him?

— What do I have to do with this?

— Well, he's your father. At the very least, you could call him right now and say: "Dad, stop shelling Kyiv."

— Of course.

— Well, try it.

— Of course.

