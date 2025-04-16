Russians shelled Dnipro on April 16 — There are fires and power outages

An explosion in the city. Illustrative photo: screenshot from the video

On Wednesday, April 16, more than 10 explosions occurred in Dnipro. Russians attacked the city with drones.

This is reported by local channels.

What is known about the explosions in Dnipro.

There are power outages in some areas.

The authorities have not yet commented on the shelling.

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak wrote that the air raid should not be ignored.

"Prepare safe places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones", he wrote.

