The new version of the United States' peace plan for Ukraine does not include any size restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

RBC-Ukraine reported this on Tuesday, November 25, citing an informed source.

The peace plan has been changed

The updated version of the plan removes the wording about "limiting" the size of the Ukrainian army to 600,000 people. Instead, the document states that the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "will remain" at a certain level.

According to the source, the revised wording differs from the previous version and does not impose any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The words 'limited to 600,000' were basically removed. Instead, the word 'remains' is used, followed by the rest of the sentence in the revised version. And the word 'remains' has nothing to do with 'limited'," the source explained.

