Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Progress on the peace plan — what has changed for Ukraine

Progress on the peace plan — what has changed for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 November 2025 19:47
Updated 19:50
New peace plan no longer limits Ukraine's army in size — peace talks continue
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The new version of the United States' peace plan for Ukraine does not include any size restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

RBC-Ukraine reported this on Tuesday, November 25, citing an informed source.

Advertisement

The peace plan has been changed

The updated version of the plan removes the wording about "limiting" the size of the Ukrainian army to 600,000 people. Instead, the document states that the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "will remain" at a certain level.

According to the source, the revised wording differs from the previous version and does not impose any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The words 'limited to 600,000' were basically removed. Instead, the word 'remains' is used, followed by the rest of the sentence in the revised version. And the word 'remains' has nothing to do with 'limited'," the source explained.

Read more about the peace talks:

Russia awaits temporary peace plan proposal — Lavrov says

Carries laser weapons — Ukraine targets Russian A-60 plane

What happens after the Peace Plan — Macron explained

USA war AFU Ukraine peace plan
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information