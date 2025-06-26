Latvian PM: Russia seeks to dictate, not negotiate

The Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa. Photo: Scene from the video

During the European Union Summit, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, called for continued attention to Russia's war against Ukraine and increased sanctions pressure on the Kremlin. She emphasized that Moscow does not show any desire to achieve peace, but only tries to impose its conditions by force.

It was reported by Halyna Ostapovets, the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE on Thursday, June 26.

Advertisement

Sanctions against the Russian Federation

The head of the Latvian Government emphasized that the war in Ukraine poses a threat not only to the region but to the whole of Europe. She called for the unity of the European Union and support not only for Ukraine, but also for a European future for Moldova and Georgia. Siliņa also expressed her hope that Hungary would remain part of the European community.

"I don't see any signs that Russia really wants a truce. They are only demonstrating force. If there is no ceasefire, new sanctions must be imposed. We must stop the shadow oil trade that Russia uses to finance its aggression," Siliņa stated.

According to the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Europe should not allow "grey zones" and should act decisively to deter Russian aggression.

Earlier in Canada, following the G7 leaders' meeting, they issued their joint statement, which also discussed further sanctions pressure on Russia.

Also, the United States refused to back the UK's new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.