Zelensky announces new sanctions to pressure Russia

On Thursday, June 19, the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting on sanctions policy and jointly agreed sanctions and other restrictive measures with partners against Russia. According to him, several decisions were agreed upon.

The Head of State announced it on X.

Sanctions against Russia

At the meeting, it was agreed to fully synchronize the sanctions imposed by Ukraine and its partners. Zelensky noted that the sanctions packages imposed by the European Union and other global actors must be fully confirmed by Ukraine's national sanctions decisions.

"Second, we are continuing our pressure policy on Russia's tanker fleet. I instructed to expand sanctions to include the captains of these vessels as well as Russian terminals involved in oil shipments. Appropriate measures must also be synchronized with our partners. We are documenting evidence that the same oil tankers are being used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war. Separately, we are working on imposing sanctions against gas carriers that Russia plans to use in its projects," the Head of State said.

In addition, the meeting discussed new areas of sanctions to make it more difficult for the Kremlin to prolong the war. These include financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, payment schemes, and the supply of components and equipment to Russia for weapons production.

Zelensky instructed to expand opportunities for parliamentary diplomacy, work with community leaders and the corporate sector to support new decisions on sanctions.

"Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, intelligence services, and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure more tangible results in applying sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices," the Ukrainian leader added.

As a reminder, the United States refused to back the UK's new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.