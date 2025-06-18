G7 declares full support for Ukraine at Canada Summit

Canada hosts the G7 leaders' Summit. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

At the Summit in Canada, the leaders of the G7 countries sent a strong message of support to Ukraine, emphasizing the need to end the war and achieve a just peace. In their joint statement following the talks, they confirmed the diplomatic formula for resolving the conflict with the active participation of international partners.

The full text of the joint statement was published by the Press Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Advertisement

Key points of the joint statement by G7 leaders

The participants of the G7 Summit supported the efforts of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace. It was also emphasized that Ukraine has committed itself to an unconditional ceasefire, and similar actions are expected from the Russian side.

The G7 leaders paid particular attention to pressure on Russia. They discussed their readiness to use all available levers, including economic sanctions, to stop the aggression.

The separate meeting was also held during the summit between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte. The main topics of the dialogue concerned further support for a strong and independent Ukraine, financing of defence needs, as well as plans for post-war recovery and reconstruction of the country.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that the position of the G7 countries is a powerful signal that the world recognises Ukraine's principled position.

"We are ready for peace. But peace is only possible if Russia stops its terror. Ukraine is grateful to its G7 partners for their leadership. We are fighting not only for our freedom — we are fighting for the stability of the entire democratic world," Yermak wrote.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the results of the meetings held during the G7 Summit.