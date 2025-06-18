Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Zelensky reveals what Ukraine gained after the G7 Summit

18 June 2025 14:31
After the G7, Ukraine gets military aid, and Russia faces sanctions
Group photo of leaders at the G7 Summit. Photo: Telegram/Volodymyr Zelensky
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was in Canada, where the G7 Summit took place. Following the meetings, he reported on the decisions made regarding Ukraine.

The Head of State published the relevant post on X.

Advertisement

What are the agreements regarding Ukraine?

"Today, we have concrete decisions on increased military support, new tranches of aid funded by frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting what fuels Russia's war", the President informed.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important for partners to be ready not only to support Ukraine's defense now, but also to rebuild Ukraine together after the war ends.

"I thank everyone who is helping us stand against Russian aggression and who, together with Ukraine, is building a robust security architecture for the future," the President summarized.

At the same time, Suspilne, quoting sources, writes that Zelensky has cut short his visit to Canada and is already returning home.

As a reminder, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, stated that the drone and missile strike on Ukraine, which took place on the night of June 17, was Putin's signal to the international community, especially the G7 countries.

We also wrote that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the G7 countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

