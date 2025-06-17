Putin struck Kyiv during the G7 Summit to humiliate the West — Kyiv

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha. Photo: UNIAN

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, strongly condemned the massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine that took place on the night of June 17, emphasizing the cynicism of Moscow's actions. According to him, the attack, which hit Kyiv the hardest, is a deliberate signal from Putin to the international community, in particular to the G7 countries, which are holding a Summit at this time.

Andrii Sybiha wrote about it on the social network X.

Sybiha considers Russia's attack a cynical response to attempts to end the war peacefully

"Putin does this on purpose, just during the G7 summit. He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing. Russia not only rejects a ceasefire or a leaders' meeting to find solutions and end the war. It cynically strikes Ukraine's capital while pretending to seek diplomatic solutions," Andrii Sybiha said.

Andrii Sybiha's statement. Photo: screenshot

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Kremlin deliberately disrespects the United States and other allies of Ukraine, ignoring any calls for a ceasefire or diplomatic talks.

He also noted that Russia can only stop if it is put under even more pressure.

"Putin's goal is very simple: make the G7 leaders appear weak. Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine concluded his statement.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the massive attacks on Ukraine and called on partners to act decisively to put pressure on Russia.