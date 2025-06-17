Zelensky responds to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to Russia's nighttime attack on June 17. According to him, within a few hours, the enemy launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine. Kyiv was hit the hardest, with an entire entrance to the residential building destroyed and buildings damaged in eight districts of the capital.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it on his channel on X.

Advertisement

Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine

"Such attacks are pure terrorism. And the whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilized society responds to terrorists," Zelensky stated.

In addition to Kyiv, strikes were carried out on Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions. All these regions were subjected to massive strikes by both drones and missiles. Rescue operations are still ongoing in the areas, and medical and humanitarian aid are being provided to those affected.

Rescue workers in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of this morning, 15 people have been confirmed dead and at least 75 others injured. The President has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Zelensky addressed his partners

Zelensky emphasized that such actions are nothing but terrorism and called on the international community to respond decisively.

"Putin does this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to go on. It is wrong when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to it. We are in contact with all partners at every possible level to ensure an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who must feel the pain, not innocent peaceful people," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Firefighting in the building attacked by Russia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv

He also said that he is in constant contact with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, and military commanders, who regularly report on the situation on the ground.

As a reminder, the death toll rises in Kyiv after Russia's nighttime attack.