Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey — Rubio and Witkoff postpone visit

Special Representative of the US leader Steve Witkoff. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

The United States has postponed its May 15 visit to Turkey. The delegation will instead participate in potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Reuters reported this on Wednesday, May 14.

Advertisement

The US delegation will travel to Turkey the following day

Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel from the United States to Turkey.

However, they will arrive on May 16 instead of May 15. Witkoff said they are traveling to Istanbul for a Russian-Ukrainian meeting.

In summary, EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not have the courage to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in person.

Also, during his tour of the Middle East, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he was ready to meet with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul on May 15.