Trump considers the possibility of meeting with Putin in Istanbul

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

During his tour of the Middle East, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he was ready to meet with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul on May 15. However, he expressed doubts about whether he would come to the talks.

It was reported by Sky News.

Advertisement

Can Putin meet with Trump?

Trump emphasized that although his schedule is full, he is ready to change his plans to "save a lot of lives".

"Tomorrow we're all booked up, you know. But it doesn't mean that I wouldn't go — if it saves lives, I will go," he told reporters.

The Kremlin, in turn, said that the composition of the Russian delegation to the upcoming talks in Istanbul would be made public only after President Putin gives the relevant order.

As a reminder, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. It happened on the eve of their possible meeting in Istanbul on May 15. The Turkish leader noted that they had discussed the war and other important topics during the conversations. According to him, there is a new window of opportunity for peace in Ukraine.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, may also attend the meeting. The Ukrainian leader supported it and believes that it can change a lot.