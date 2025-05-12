Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow Erdoğan spoke with Putin and Zelensky — what was discussed arrow

Erdoğan spoke with Putin and Zelensky — what was discussed

12 May 2025 22:54
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Erdoğan held talks with Zelensky and Putin before their possible meeting in Istanbul
The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Arkadii Pastula - editor

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. It happened on the eve of their possible meeting in Istanbul on May 15.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reported it on Monday, May 12.

Advertisement

Erdoğan's conversation with Zelensky and Putin

The Turkish leader noted that they had discussed the war and other important topics during the conversations. According to him, there is a new window of opportunity for peace in Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are ready to contribute to these meetings between Ukraine and Russia and that we will be happy to host them. We hope that this opportunity will not be wasted," Erdoğan added.

As a reminder, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

In addition, the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering a trip to Turkey on May 15.

Volodymyr Zelensky Turkey war vladimir putin negotiations Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement