Erdoğan held talks with Zelensky and Putin before their possible meeting in Istanbul

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. It happened on the eve of their possible meeting in Istanbul on May 15.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reported it on Monday, May 12.

Erdoğan's conversation with Zelensky and Putin

The Turkish leader noted that they had discussed the war and other important topics during the conversations. According to him, there is a new window of opportunity for peace in Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are ready to contribute to these meetings between Ukraine and Russia and that we will be happy to host them. We hope that this opportunity will not be wasted," Erdoğan added.

As a reminder, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

In addition, the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, is considering a trip to Turkey on May 15.

