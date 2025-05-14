Callas assessed the likelihood of the Zelensky-Putin meeting

The European Union's Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/ via REUTERS

The European Union's Chief Diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has assessed the likelihood of the meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, in Turkey. She believes that the leader of the terrorist country will not dare.

It was reported by Politico.

Putin will not dare to meet with Zelensky

According to Kallas, Zelensky made the right decision by deciding to hold talks with Putin. However, it remains a big question whether the Russian dictator will come to the meeting.

"I think it's a good move if they sit down, I think it should be between Zelensky and Putin, but I don't think [Putin] dares, I guess," the European Union's Chief Diplomat noted.

She says that the United States should adopt a tougher policy towards Russia to force it to take real steps towards peace.

"What the Americans are trying to do is to really keep the door open, so that Russia would come to the table. That's maybe why they haven't put too much pressure on Russia. But now, it has been over 60 days, and we need to see some other steps, so that you would see Putin around that negotiation table," Kallas says.

She also added that nothing can be discussed about Ukraine without its participation.

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, said that Zelensky would go to Turkey regardless of whether Putin agrees to meet.

Earlier, the Head of State said he planned to discuss a ceasefire and a large-scale POW exchange with the Russian dictator.