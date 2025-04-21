US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink recorded a farewell video

Bridget Brink. Photo: Bridget Brink's Instagram

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink is completing her mission after three years. She called this position "the honor of a lifetime" and summarized the US efforts to support Ukraine in the war, reforms, and economy.

This was reported by Bridget Brink on the social network X on Monday, April 21.

Serving as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine at this critical moment in history has been the honor of a lifetime. Thank you to all of our partners and my team at @USEmbassyKyiv. pic.twitter.com/qLcFar9ikp — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 21, 2025

What we know about Bridget Brink's last words as US Ambassador to Ukraine

"Serving as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine has been the honor of a lifetime. I think back to May of 2022 and remember arriving to a country in an existential fight for survival. In those early days, the mission was simple: to help Ukraine remain free," Brink said.

She added that over the past three years, she has been helping Ukraine's defenders regain territory and hold the front line.

"We supported alternate grain routes and Black Sea trade to keep the economy alive. We led efforts to repair and protect Ukraine's energy grid to ensure millions of people have power, light, and water on," Brink also said.

She emphasized that the United States supported reforms that brought Ukraine closer to EU membership and helped improve the investment environment for American businesses.

"Ukraine has rightfully won a reputation as a courageous nation that belongs to Europe, a sovereign partner, that is strong, tough and innovative. But the work is not done. We support a just and lasting peace," Brink added.

As a reminder, on April 10, the media reported that Brink was planning to resign early at her own request.

