Poland pressures Ukraine on EU membership over Volyn tragedy
In Poland, officials have resorted to direct pressure, demanding Ukraine unilaterally acknowledge its responsibility for the 1943 Volyn tragedy. Polish Defense Minister Michał Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that his country will not support Ukraine’s EU membership until the Volyn issue (known in Poland as the Volyn massacre) is properly resolved.
The minister’s comments were reported by the PAP news agency.
What the Polish minister demands
Michał Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the need to exhume the victims of the genocide and honor their memory. The minister called Stepan Bandera’s actions criminal and described the Volyn tragedy as a genocide of Poles and one of the most horrific crimes against humanity.
"Bandera was a criminal, there is no doubt about that. The Volyn genocide is one of the most horrific acts of terror against a nation in the history of our civilization. Ukraine must be held accountable; there should be monuments, exhumations, and proper burials. We will never back down from this," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
At the same time, he emphasized that withholding support from Ukraine would be an unwise move from Poland’s security perspective, as assisting Ukraine helps strengthen regional security.
Finally, Kosiniak-Kamysz warned about the danger of playing into Russian propaganda, which seeks to discredit Ukraine. He called for a balanced approach that considers both historical memory and contemporary challenges.
