Witkoff says Putin ready to negotiate end of war

Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff believes that Russian dictator Putin will fully comply with the agreement with Trump on making peace with Ukraine. He also stated that he will meet with Ukrainian representatives this week.

Witkoff made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

What Witkoff said about Putin

In a conversation with the channel’s host, he was asked whether Putin had expressed a desire for peace and an end to the war during the meeting in Alaska. Vitkoff responded affirmatively.

"Yes, absolutely. There is a peace proposal on the table. He has certainly said that, and hopefully he will stand by that," said Witkoff.

In addition, Witkoff reported that he would be meeting with representatives of Ukraine in New York this week. He also did not rule out the possibility of negotiations between Zelensky and Putin.

"I think that we may end up seeing a bilateral meeting," Trump's Special Representative said.

