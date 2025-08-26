Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day US envoy hints Ukraine war could end by late 2025

US envoy hints Ukraine war could end by late 2025

Publication time 26 August 2025 23:14
Ukraine peace could arrive by late 2025, says Steve Witkoff
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

The United States of America hopes for an early end to the war in Ukraine. This could happen by the end of this year.

This was stated by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Trump at the White House.

Advertisement

When can the war in Ukraine end?

Witkoff noted that the United States is actively working to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world. According to him, there is hope that these efforts will bring results by the end of 2025.

"Russia-Ukraine, Iran, Israel-Hamas. We're having meetings all this week on all three of those conflicts, and we hope to settle them before the end of this year," Witkoff.

Read more:

Belgium confirms timeline for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine

Trump wants to rename the Pentagon — straight out of Orwell

