The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now dangerous. Ukrainian specialists do not work at ZNPP, so it is "degrading".

It was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, February 4.

Resolving the issue of ZNPP

According to the President, ZNPP is currently not managed by a fair and professional Ukrainian management. That is why the plant is dangerous.

"In any case, the issue of Zaporizhzhia NPP will be raised during the first meeting of the parties in a diplomatic format," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is open to investment by US companies. It applies, in particular, to land resources.

The Head of State also stated that Ukraine had already spoken to the team of the new President of the United States, Donald Trump. He answered whether it was known when the US representatives would visit Ukraine.