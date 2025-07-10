UK, France and Ukraine issued a joint statement following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing held on July 10 in a mixed participation format in London, Rome, and online, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Ukraine issued a joint statement. The key focus is on strengthening support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russia, and ensuring long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.

Results of the meeting

The statement following the meeting states that the parties reaffirmed their support for the peace process and for US President Donald Trump's efforts to launch negotiations. At the same time, the countries agreed to increase pressure on the Russian military economy, particularly through sanctions against the energy and financial sectors.

The countries pledged to provide Ukraine with at least €40 billion in military aid in 2025, focusing support on developing air defense systems and interceptor drones. The leaders also agreed to deploy the Multinational Force-Ukraine after hostilities end and to establish an operational headquarters.

The final document pays special attention to budget support for Ukraine in 2026, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, and restoring food stability. The document also discusses the mechanism for using frozen Russian assets to compensate for losses.

Deployment of Forces in Ukraine and Establishment of Headquarters

Following an online meeting, the member countries of the Coalition of the Willing agreed to establish a multinational operational headquarters in Paris. They also approved a plan to form an international contingent to operate in Ukraine once active hostilities cease.

According to the British government, the headquarters in Paris will be jointly led by British and French military leaders. The headquarters will coordinate all tactical and operational activities, and after a year, its responsibilities will transfer to London.

This decision follows a meeting of military leaders that took place in Paris earlier. More than 200 military planners from 30 countries attended the meeting, including representatives from the EU, NATO, the United States, and other partners. The meeting resulted in an agreement on a shared strategy for establishing the forces and how they will interact in the future.

Additionally, after the international contingent is deployed to Ukraine, a separate coordination group is planned to be established in Kyiv and headed by a British major general.

