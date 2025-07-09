Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Tammy Bruce. Photo: screenshot from video

Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Tammy Bruce, stated that America has resumed military aid to Ukraine. She emphasized that Washington remains a "sincere ally of Kyiv."

Tammy Bruce said it during the briefing.

The United States has resumed aid to Ukraine

"We have always been and remain sincere allies of Ukraine. We care about the fate of its people, and we want them to have everything they need," Bruce stated.

She added that the President of the United States had repeatedly emphasized the scale of the mass killings and the need to end them through a ceasefire between the two sides.

In this context, the spokesperson for the State Department noted that arms supplies to Ukraine are being resumed. According to her, the President spoke openly about it, albeit without giving details, and that he is very determined to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

It should be noted that earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump was considering transferring another Patriot system to Ukraine.

As a reminder, it has become known who decided to suspend the United States' aid to Ukraine. It was decided solely by the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.