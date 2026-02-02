Kremlin signals on possible Zelensky–Putin talks

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Reuters

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin are only possible in Moscow. The Kremlin's position on this issue remains unchanged.

Russian media reported this on Monday, February 2.

The potential negotiations between Zelensky and Putin

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that Russia's position remains unchanged: if Zelensky wishes to negotiate with Putin, the meeting must occur in Moscow.

Peskov also commented on peace talks with the United States. According to Peskov, "the Ukrainian settlement is a complex process," with some issues close to being resolved and others not yet.

"The Ukrainian settlement is a very complex, multi-vector process. We have made progress on some issues because we have held discussions and talks. Some issues are easier to resolve than others. However, there are issues where it is more difficult to find common ground. No convergence can be observed there yet. It is a very complex process," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Kirill Dmitriev heads the working group on economic cooperation, and these issues mainly fall within his area of expertise.

Peskov also said that there are currently no specifics regarding the organization of contacts between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

