Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin lied to Trump and attacked Ukraine — The New York Post

Putin lied to Trump and attacked Ukraine — The New York Post

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 February 2026 12:35
The New York Post: Putin attacked Ukraine in defiance of Trump, despite the ceasefire
President Trump and dictator Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russia disregarded the ceasefire agreement and launched new, deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities. The attacks have resulted in casualties and injuries.

The New York Post reports.

Advertisement

Why did Trump's plan for a pause in the war fail?

The Kremlin ignored the US president's personal request, according to the publication. Trump had hoped for a week without fighting, but it didn't work, and Moscow continued the terror. 

The journalists emphasize that the situation looks like a slap in the face to the White House. Just a few days ago, Trump boasted publicly about his conversation with the Russian dictator. He told the press that Putin had promised not to attack Kyiv and other major cities for seven days—calling Moscow's response "very nice."

Many advisers warned Trump against making empty calls to the Kremlin, but the U.S. president believed in the outcome. However, the latest destruction and deaths of Ukrainians confirm the ineffectiveness of such backroom promises, according to The New York Post.

Trump has not yet commented on this brazen violation of the "gentleman's agreement."

Read more:

vladimir putin Donald Trump truce war in Ukraine attack
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information