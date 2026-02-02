President Trump and dictator Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russia disregarded the ceasefire agreement and launched new, deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities. The attacks have resulted in casualties and injuries.

The New York Post reports.

Advertisement

Why did Trump's plan for a pause in the war fail?

The Kremlin ignored the US president's personal request, according to the publication. Trump had hoped for a week without fighting, but it didn't work, and Moscow continued the terror.

The journalists emphasize that the situation looks like a slap in the face to the White House. Just a few days ago, Trump boasted publicly about his conversation with the Russian dictator. He told the press that Putin had promised not to attack Kyiv and other major cities for seven days—calling Moscow's response "very nice."

Many advisers warned Trump against making empty calls to the Kremlin, but the U.S. president believed in the outcome. However, the latest destruction and deaths of Ukrainians confirm the ineffectiveness of such backroom promises, according to The New York Post.

Trump has not yet commented on this brazen violation of the "gentleman's agreement."

Read more: