Moscow confirmed the "ceasefire" proposed by Trump

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

In response to President Donald Trump's request, Russia has agreed to refrain from attacking Ukraine until February 1. The Kremlin took this step "to create favorable conditions for negotiations."

Russian media outlets reported this information on Friday, January 30, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia agreed to a "ceasefire"

The Kremlin announced that President Donald Trump had asked Vladimir Putin for this ceasefire. Trump asked Putin not to attack Ukraine until February 1.

"President Trump indeed made a personal request to President Putin to refrain from attacking Kyiv for a week, until February 1, to create favorable conditions for negotiations," Peskov told journalists at a briefing.

However, the Putin spokesman did not clarify whether the request was for all attacks or only those on energy facilities.

"I have no further details to add to what has already been said. I would like to emphasize again that the goal is to create favorable conditions for negotiations," Peskov added.

