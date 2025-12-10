The Kremlin commented on the idea of a truce and election in Ukraine

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued several high-profile statements about peace in Ukraine and negotiations. The official also commented on Donald Trump's interview.

This was reported by Russian media.

Peskov outlined the key areas for peace negotiations in Ukraine

The Kremlin stated that Russia is working to establish peace in Ukraine rather than a short-term truce. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov made this comment in response to Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about the possibility of an energy truce, which could reduce the risk of strikes on critical infrastructure during the winter.

Peskov also told Russian media that the Kremlin would closely monitor further statements by the Ukrainian leadership following Zelensky's comments about his willingness to hold presidential election.

Peskov called Zelensky's position "quite new," while emphasizing that Putin has long emphasized the necessity of election in Ukraine.

Peskov reiterated that Russia's goal is to "achieve sustainable and long-term peace," which, according to Moscow, must be based on signed documents. However, the Kremlin representative did not specify which documents he was referring to.

Peskov also said that the Kremlin had studied the interview with President Donald Trump published by Politico in detail. He said that special attention was paid to parts of the interview that referred to Russia and the new American leadership's possible approaches to resolving the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that three documents regarding a peace agreement are currently being drafted.

Some Western media outlets have reported that the US is pressuring Zelensky to accept unfavorable ceasefire terms.

