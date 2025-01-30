PACE recognizes Lukashenko as the illegitimate President of Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Reuters

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted the resolution on the elections in Belarus. It states that there are no grounds to acknowledge the legitimacy of Alexander Lukashenko as the President.

It is stated in the text of the resolution "Urgent need for free and fair elections in Belarus", European Pravda reported on Thursday, January 30.

PACE does not acknowledge Lukashenko as the legitimate President of Belarus

It is noted that the so-called "elections" held in Belarus in January 2025 did not meet international requirements. As emphasized in the resolution, they were not democratic.

"There are no grounds for recognizing the legitimacy of Alexander Lukashenko as the President," it is said in the text of the document.

All 79 delegates voted in favor of the resolution. PACE called on countries to take measures to strengthen sanctions against the regime of Lukashenko and his supporters.

In addition, they stated that official Belarus should stop persecuting its citizens. The PACE also demanded that Lukashenko immediately impose a moratorium on the death penalty and finally abolish it.

As a reminder, Hungary blocked the joint statement of the EU countries on the non-recognition of Lukashenko’s legitimacy. As a result, the EU’s reaction was limited to an individual statement by Kaja Kallas.

Speaking to journalists, Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine and Russia are middle and older brothers. He also added that only Belarus, under his leadership, could guarantee Ukraine’s security.