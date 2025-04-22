Heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and France agree on the joint strategy

The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/Pool via REUTERS

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha had the conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot to coordinate positions on the eve of a series of key international meetings dedicated to the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha announced it on Monday evening on the social media platform X.

Sybiha met with Barrot

The Minister of Ukraine noted that he was grateful to France for its active role in peace initiatives, as well as for its leadership in shaping future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha's message. Photo: screenshot

"I just had a meaningful call with my French colleague and friend Jean-Noël Barrot. We coordinated our positions ahead of important international events and the next steps towards restoring a just and comprehensive peace," Sybiha wrote.

As a reminder, recently, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov held negotiations in Paris with the participation of the Ukrainian delegation, with the representatives of the United States and the countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing.

Also, the US Vice President J.D. Vance reported progress in Ukrainian-Russian peace talks.