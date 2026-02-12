Ukraine to receive new air defense systems and F-16 simulators from partners

John Healy, the UK's Minister of Defense. Photo: Reuters

UK Defense Minister John Healey announced his intention to end the war and achieve peace in Ukraine by 2026. He emphasized the growing unity and determination of allies.

He made this statement during the Defense Contact Group meeting on Thursday, February 12, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Allies are increasing their support for Ukraine

"We promised new military aid to Ukraine worth 35 billion dollars," said John Healey.

He announced that the United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a new package of defense assistance, including air defense systems. He emphasized that international partners are united in their commitment to supporting Kyiv.

"We are more united and determined than ever. We will increase military aid to Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia, and strive to end the war in 2026, the year of peace," said the minister.

The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden also announced new deliveries of American weapons, equipment, and ammunition as part of the PURL initiative. The Netherlands will also provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jet simulators to train pilots.

In total, international partners have allocated $35 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, making it one of the largest support packages since the beginning of the full-scale war.

