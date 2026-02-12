Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day New air defense systems and F-16 simulators headed to Ukraine

New air defense systems and F-16 simulators headed to Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 February 2026 21:30
Ukraine to receive new air defense systems and F-16 simulators from partners
John Healy, the UK's Minister of Defense. Photo: Reuters

UK Defense Minister John Healey announced his intention to end the war and achieve peace in Ukraine by 2026. He emphasized the growing unity and determination of allies.

He made this statement during the Defense Contact Group meeting on Thursday, February 12, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Allies are increasing their support for Ukraine

"We promised new military aid to Ukraine worth 35 billion dollars," said John Healey.

He announced that the United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a new package of defense assistance, including air defense systems. He emphasized that international partners are united in their commitment to supporting Kyiv.

"We are more united and determined than ever. We will increase military aid to Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia, and strive to end the war in 2026, the year of peace," said the minister.

The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden also announced new deliveries of American weapons, equipment, and ammunition as part of the PURL initiative. The Netherlands will also provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jet simulators to train pilots.

In total, international partners have allocated $35 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, making it one of the largest support packages since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Read more:

Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children from Russia

Europe will provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan

Ministry of Defense military aid air defense United Kingdom war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information