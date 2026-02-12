UK steps up support with fresh air defense assistance for Ukraine

John Healey. Photo: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

UK Defense Minister John Healey announced the allocation of additional funds to Ukraine. The total amount is £500 million (approximately $ 681.4 million). The money will be used to strengthen air defense.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, who cited John Healey's statement before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

New aid from Great Britain

Healey said, "Today in the afternoon, I will confirm that the United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with an additional £500 million for urgent air defense."

He added that Britain is a force for good in the world and is building a new security agreement within NATO in Europe.

The minister stated that he is proud of Great Britain's leadership and commitment to its allies.

"We will support you. We will defend you. We will fight alongside you in this new era of threats and brute force," Healey said.

