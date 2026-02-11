Financial Times: Ukraine considers political moves

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Media reports have emerged suggesting that Ukraine is planning to hold election and a peace referendum due to pressure from the United States. Otherwise, Kyiv could lose the security guarantees offered by Washington.

On Wednesday, February 11, the Financial Times and RBK-Ukraine report.

Will the elections and referendum be held?

The FT reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky may announce a plan for elections and a referendum on February 24. The United States is pressuring Ukraine to make this decision. If Kyiv refuses, it may lose the security guarantees offered by the United States.

Meanwhile, sources from the publication state that the dates of the elections and referendum remain uncertain. They explain that these dates may depend on the progress of the peace negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian and Western officials commented to FT that the Ukrainian parliament would need to amend legislation to organize the vote. This is because it is illegal to hold nationwide elections during a state of war.

Experts emphasize that the short timeframe for the elections and the absence of a ceasefire could call the legitimacy of the process into question. Ultimately, this could create serious security risks.

Ukraine's response

The Office of the President of Ukraine has not yet officially commented on this information. According to "RBK-Ukraine," however, a source from the president's inner circle has commented on the Financial Times article.

"There will be no announcements about elections until there is security," the source said.

