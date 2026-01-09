Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Elections could reshape Ukraine's war strategy

en
Publication time 9 January 2026 19:29
How Ukraine's presidential election could reshape the war
John Herbst, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. Photo: Voice of America

According to John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, if President Volodymyr Zelensky is re-elected, it would have a meaningful impact on both peace negotiations and the broader course of the war.

Herbst stated this in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

Zelensky re-election could shift peace talks

Herbst says, that a renewed electoral victory would strengthen Zelensky’s political mandate at a crucial moment for the country.

"If there's an election and Zelensky is re-elected, then his mandate is strengthened," Herbst said.

He noted that such a result would give the president greater authority to address the full range of challenges Ukraine faces.

"That gives him more strength in dealing with any problem he faces, including the problem of Russian aggression," Herbst explained.

The former ambassador added that a strong mandate is especially important when negotiating with Moscow. It would also reinforce Zelenskyy’s position in talks with what Herbst described as "a bad faith actor." According to Herbst, domestic legitimacy is a key factor in sustaining both military resistance and diplomatic efforts. At the same time, he emphasized that elections matter regardless of the outcome.

"If you have a new president, that president likewise has such a mandate," Herbst said, underscoring that democratic legitimacy would strengthen Ukraine's leadership either way.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
