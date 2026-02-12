Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children from Russia

Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children from Russia

Publication time 12 February 2026 20:54
Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children who were kidnapped by Russia
Melania Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

On Thursday, February 12, Ukrainian and Russian children separated from their families due to the war were reunited with their loved ones. First Lady Melania Trump facilitated this process. 

According to Novyny.LIVE, this information comes from her press service

Advertisement

Melania Trump assisted in returning Ukrainian children to their families

On February 12, she helped return Ukrainian children to their families. This is the third exchange that has occurred with the First Lady's help.

"I appreciate that Russia and Ukraine are dedicated to bringing back the children who have been displaced because of the circumstances surrounding this conflict. Although all parties are cooperating and our communications remain robust, I urge Russia and Ukraine to intensify their efforts to ensure the safe return of every child to their families and guardians," Melania said.

The press service emphasized that negotiations between the First Lady and her representatives in Kyiv and Moscow are ongoing. 

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
