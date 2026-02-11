The European Parliament approved a loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament. Photo: Reuters

The European Parliament voted in favor of the proposal to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan. The loan is worth 90 billion euros.

This information was published on the European Parliament website.

The loan from the European Parliament

458 members voted in favor of allocating the funds, 140 voted against, and 44 abstained. The financing will be provided through EU borrowing on financial markets, and the interest will be paid from the EU budget.

"Of the loan, €30 billion will be made available for macro-financial assistance or budget support, delivered through the EU’s Ukraine Facility. €60 billion will be allocated to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and support the procurement of military equipment," the statement reads.

Financial assistance will be provided based on Ukraine's financial needs as defined in the financial strategy. Kyiv developed the strategy, which a special commission evaluated. The Council must approve this strategy. Kyiv will only have to repay the loan if Moscow pays reparations.

